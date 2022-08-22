Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Down 0.8%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

Neste Oyj Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

