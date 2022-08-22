New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,322 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 4.09% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPAB. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $8,817,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NPAB stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

