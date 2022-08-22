New World Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.