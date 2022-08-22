New World Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. 21,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

