New World Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New World Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.00. 91,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,705,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,380 shares of company stock worth $89,388,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

