Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 14,060 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of CyberArk Software worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $6.84 on Monday, reaching $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,784. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

