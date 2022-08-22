Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 4,455 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $21,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,682 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 in the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

