Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $93,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.15 on Monday, reaching $432.37. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.90.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

