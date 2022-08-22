Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $598,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

Shares of KLAC traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.55. 20,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.36. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

