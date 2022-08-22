Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of Zendesk worth $21,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.56. 46,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

