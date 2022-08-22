Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 163,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 52.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,406. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.64. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About FLEETCOR Technologies

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

