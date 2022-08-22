Nicholas Company Inc. Has $17.58 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.94. 5,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,044. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

