Nicholas Company Inc. Has $23.22 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $23,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.52. 5,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

