Nicholas Company Inc. Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

