Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,345 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $55,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,316. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

