Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 140,640 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,640 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $49,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in CBRE Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 247,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,232,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,716. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

