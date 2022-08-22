Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 32,584 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. 6,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

