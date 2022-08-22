Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 55,850 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55,850 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVDA traded down $6.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.89. 411,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,174,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

