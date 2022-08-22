Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.80

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 18026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

