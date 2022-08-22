Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Has $127.60 Million Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the period. WideOpenWest comprises approximately 16.6% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 8.32% of WideOpenWest worth $127,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,955,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,624 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WideOpenWest Price Performance

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 15,050 shares of company stock worth $301,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

