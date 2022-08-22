Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Has $19.95 Million Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Winmark accounts for about 2.6% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Winmark Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $230.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $213.56. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $791.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

Winmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.