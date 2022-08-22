NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.47

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 14095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S



Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

