Norcros (LON:NXR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $209.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.53), with a volume of 9386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.60).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £186.54 million and a PE ratio of 686.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.93.

Norcros Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Norcros

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total value of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

About Norcros

(Get Rating)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.