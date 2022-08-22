NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $353,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVDA stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 246,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,174,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $434.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.38. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

