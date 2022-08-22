Nxt (NXT) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $78,864.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022018 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015542 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
