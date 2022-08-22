Nxt (NXT) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $78,864.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

Nxt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform and the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Launched in November 2013 and written from scratch in Java, Nxt is proof that blockchain technology is not only about simple transfer of value but also has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives with the various decentralized applications that can be built with it. Today, Nxt remains one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry, influencing numerous other projects. With its many easy to use modular built-in features, Nxt covers most of the dApp use cases and at the same time is perfectly suitable for private blockchain implementations. Where did NXT come from? Nxt is an iconic project in the history of blockchain development. Launched as early as November 2013 it represents the first pure proof of stake blockchain ever deployed. Started by an anonymous developer who disappeared shortly thereafter, with a crowdsale that raised only a symbolic amount, the Nxt project formed a wonderful community around it, and gave birth to many successful follow-up projects, including own Ardor platform. What are the advantages of NXT? NXT has simple but flexible architecture makes blockchain adoption easy, andcan be extended to fit any public or private use case.Nxt was the first blockchain to launch a user-friendly and yet fully decentralizedasset exchange. Anyone can issue and trade tokens on top of Nxt, and orders arematched and executed directly on the blockchain itself.The Nxt blockchain has been live in production for more than 6 years withvirtually no downtime, no major bugs, and no successful exploits. Millions of Nxttransactions have been conducted reliably, establishing its reputation as one ofthe most secure platforms in the blockchain industry.”

