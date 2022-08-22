Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.36%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

