Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $26,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.36%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
