ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,738,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

ON stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,390. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $75.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

