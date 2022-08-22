OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 998,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 652,445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 297,709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 166.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OCFT. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,658. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $419.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.01.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. As a group, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

