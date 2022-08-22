OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance
OCFT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $436.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.92.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.