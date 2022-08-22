OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

OCFT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $436.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 998,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

