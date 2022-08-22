Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.76

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.