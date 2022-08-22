Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $648,845.72 and $35,340.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,225.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

