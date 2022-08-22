O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 5,200 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $12.17 on Monday, reaching $724.38. The company had a trading volume of 338,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $670.31 and its 200-day moving average is $665.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

