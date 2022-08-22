Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $112,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 83.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:BFEB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,299. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

