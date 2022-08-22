Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.05. 7,231,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

