Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 177,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $198,645,000 after purchasing an additional 92,559 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.