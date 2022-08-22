Orion Capital Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 152,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,762. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.