Orion Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $308.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 995,735 shares of company stock worth $319,709,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

