Orion Capital Management LLC Has $443,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 913.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $44,932,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

AMD stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.86. 1,105,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,896,688. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.