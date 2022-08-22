Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 51,107.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 672,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $15.31 on Monday, hitting $225.85. 181,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,826,702. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.