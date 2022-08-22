Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 94,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VUG stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

