Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.15. 21,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,064. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,552 shares of company stock worth $78,016,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

