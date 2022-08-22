Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

