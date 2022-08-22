Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,283 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.83% of Landec worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Landec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 26.7% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LNDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
Landec Stock Down 2.4 %
About Landec
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landec (LNDC)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.