Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 15,077 Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Unique Fabricating worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Unique Fabricating Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

