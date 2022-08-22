Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,447 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.71% of Hurco Companies worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 3.90%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
