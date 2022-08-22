Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Peoples Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFIS traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $54.10. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $387.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.13. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

PFIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens downgraded Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

