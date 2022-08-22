Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,268 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $572.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

