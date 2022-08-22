Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. BGSF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of BGSF worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 35.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About BGSF

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.