Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,791 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Price Performance

QMCO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.72. 3,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,605. The stock has a market cap of $176.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

